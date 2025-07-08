WATCH TV LIVE

The Best Food for Boosting Brain Health

sardines
By    |   Tuesday, 08 July 2025 05:52 PM EDT

A lowly tin of sardines may be the secret to boosting brain power. Experts agree foods that contain healthy fats, antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that nourish the brain should be at the top of our shopping list.

According to TODAY, fatty fish are stellar brain-boosting foods. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, says registered dietitian nutritionist Frances Largeman-Roth, who touts wild-caught salmon and sardines as two prime examples of fish she recommends to her clients.

“Our brains are mostly made up of omega-3s called EPA and DHA, so it makes sense that foods that contain these fats would help support brain health,” said Largeman-Roth.

Adults need 1.1 to 1.6 grams of omega-3s per day. Most store-bought canned sardines and wild salmon contain 1 to 2 grams of EPA and DHA. They're also naturally low in mercury. The advantage of eating canned sardines is that they are way cheaper than wild-caught fresh or frozen fish and yet contain the same omega-3 fatty acid content.

According to an article published in Frontiers in Nutrition, sardines also offer cardiovascular benefits.

Sardines, though humble in appearance and often overshadowed by their flashier seafood cousins, are nutritional heavyweights when it comes to cognitive health. Packed not only with omega-3s but also with vitamin B12, vitamin D, and selenium, sardines are easily absorbed by the body, making them accessible food for anyone seeking to sharpen focus, protect memory, or simply nourish their mind for the long run.

Regularly enjoying sardines — whether atop whole-grain toast, tossed in a salad, or straight from the can — can help maintain the integrity of brain cell membranes and promote communication between neurons. The anti-inflammatory properties of omega-3s found in sardines may even help stave off cognitive decline as we age. In a world filled with superfoods, it seems the modest sardine has earned its place as a champion for brain health.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

