Adopt These 5 Habits to Boost Your Brain Power

We know that eating the right foods can boost brain power, but experts say that behavior patterns also influence how your brain works. Altering these harmful daily behaviors can help you age healthier and better.
Here are some ways you can help protect your brain from dementia and memory impairment:
- Think positive thoughts. According to AARP, accentuating the negative has been linked to a decline in cognition and memory in people age 55 and older. A study published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia found that study participants who dwelled on negative thoughts had more amyloid and tau deposits in their brain, which are associated with Alzheimer’s disease. While everyone has negative thoughts occasionally, changing your focus to one of gratitude can help banish the blues. Make a list of things you are grateful for and focus on those. When a negative thought pops into your head, mentally tell it “Hello” and verbally tell it “Goodbye.”
- Develop healthy sleep habits. The Global Council on Brain Health says that quality sleep is crucial to a sharp and productive mind. Consistency is key. Go to bed at the same time and avoid electronics before bedtime. Too much caffeine or alcohol at night can also throw off your rhythm, says AARP. Research has found “significant association between sleep disordered breathing and the accumulation of biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association. See a healthcare professional if you have trouble sleeping.
- Avoid sugary drinks. A 2017 study found an association between consumption of beverages with sugar and poorer episodic memory, as well as lower brain volume and hippocampal volume. So, avoid soda and sweet tea, and limit intake of fruit juices. “Even though fruit juice retains some beneficial phytonutrients, it’s primarily a sugary drink without the benefit of fiber,” says Dr. Annie Fenn, founder of Brain Health Kitchen. Consuming sugary beverages can spike blood sugar levels that may trigger inflammation in the brain. You are better off eating whole fruits, and not just their juice, she explains. “More than 60% of Alzheimer's cases could be delayed or prevented, and we have the power to change,” says Fenn.
- Control the volume on headphones. Bluetooth headphones and earbuds like AirPods are pretty much a part of our lifestyle, but cranking up the volume may not only increase your risk of hearing loss, it can also lead to cognitive decline, says EatingWell. According to a study published in JAMA Neurology, moderate hearing loss places people at three times the risk for dementia, while severe hearing loss makes one five times more likely to develop a dementia diagnosis in their lifetime.
- Find purpose in your life. As we age, we tend to lose purpose in our lives. Retirement, children leaving the nest, and loss of loved ones can rob us of the reasons to get up in the morning and live fully in the moment. Researchers at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago found that people who scored high on a purpose-in-life assessment were 2.4 times more likely to remain Alzheimer’s-free than those with low scores, according to AARP. “Find a new opportunity by using the time and energy not spent on child-rearing or working to get a pet, explore a passion project, volunteer or travel,” suggests Carla Marie Manly, a California-based clinical psychologist
