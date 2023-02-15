How to Switch Off Your Work Brain

Americans are suffering from burnout. A recent survey by the American Psychological Association found that 79% of us suffer from work-related stress, 36% said their job caused cognitive weariness, 32% were emotionally exhausted and 44% were physically fatigued. We need a time out from work, but with technology keeping us tethered to our jobs, and many people working from home or taking work home from the office, it’s difficult to switch the brain into leisure mode.

According to Huffpost.com, Keegan LaMar, a leadership and performance coach, says that we need to learn to “shake hands with the work day.”

“The act of turning off your work computer or logging off your work application is like a handshake to say, ‘good doing business with you today,’” he says. Challenge yourself to keep all work-related devices powered down until the next morning.

Here are some other tips to give your brain a break:

• Choose a wind-down song. Lia Garvey, an organizational consultant, suggests finding a song that helps clear your head or brings you out of your work mindset. Play it in the car on your commute home, or at home before you log off your computer for the day. You can also create a playlist of your favorite tunes if you don’t want to hear the same song every day.

• File away your to-do list. Imagine a filing cabinet and mentally place all the things left to do in that cabinet. In your mind’s eye, picture the cabinet door closing and don’t open it until the next day.

• Change your clothes. Even if you work from home and do not wear fancy office attire, switching to more comfy clothing can signal the end of a workday and help you transition into a cozy evening.

• Don’t talk shop. “When you’re done working, don’t talk about work,” notes LaMar. We often rehash the day’s events with family or friends, but this only keeps work-related issues in the forefront of our minds. Place your attention elsewhere.

• Build transitions into your day. According to Fatherly, having an activity or plan in place can help you transition from work to leisure mode. Join a friend for happy hour or hit the gym. Even taking a walk around the block once you get home can signal that you are no longer in work mode. Taking a yoga or meditation class can help you focus on your body and breathing while de-stressing your brain.

• Get a room. This is especially important if you work from home, says Kaylee Hackney, an expert in employee well-being and assistant professor at the Baylor University Hankamer School of Business. Have a dedicated workspace so that you can send your brain a signal that when you are in that room, you are in work mode. Then when you shut the door at the end of the day, you leave work there.

• Manage your notifications. Consider silencing non-urgent alerts and messages until you carve a space to respond. That way you can stay focused on your work during the day. The reverse is also important. When you are home with your family, don’t let smartwatch buzzes about work-related topics take you away from the moment.