×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: brain freeze | ice cream | cold | sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia | headache | migraine

What Causes That Painful Ice Cream 'Brain Freeze'?

woman drinking cold drink, with hand to head due to painful 'brain freeze'
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 24 August 2023 08:36 AM EDT

Anyone who has quickly slurped up a milkshake or chomped on a snow cone knows the sharp, brief pain of "brain freeze."

Its cause is a mystery, but it's not harmful, according to experts at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas.

"It is very common and happens more frequently in children," said Dr. Ashley Agan, assistant professor of otolaryngology–head and neck surgery.

"Some studies suggest that patients who experience migraine headaches may be more susceptible to brain freeze headaches," Agan said in a center news release. "In general, it is a very quick pain that dissipates in minutes."

Inhaling freezing air too quickly or diving into cold water can also cause brain freeze.

But brain freeze is only a nickname. Scientifically, it's called sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia. It's sometimes referred to as a cold-stimulus headache or ice cream headache.

One theory about why it happens is that sudden exposure to cold triggers rapid vasoconstriction, or narrowing of blood vessels. Widening of the blood vessels, vasodilation, then follows.

This activates pain receptors in the blood vessel walls, sending the pain signal through the sensory nerves of the head and face.

Agan said the easiest way to prevent brain freeze is to slow down while eating or drinking cold items.

Hold the ice cream or ice pop in the front of your mouth for a few seconds to warm it up before swallowing, she suggested.

When brain freeze strikes, remove the cold food and press your tongue or thumb to the roof of your mouth to warm it up. Drinking warm or room-temperature water may also help.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Anyone who has quickly slurped up a milkshake or chomped on a snow cone knows the sharp, brief pain of "brain freeze. "Its cause is a mystery, but it's not harmful, according to experts at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. "It is very common and...
brain freeze, ice cream, cold, sphenopalatine ganglioneuralgia, headache, migraine
265
2023-36-24
Thursday, 24 August 2023 08:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved