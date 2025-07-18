Best Brain Foods for Those Over 40

Our brains undergo changes with age, just like our bodies. According to HuffPost Life, these changes may include a decrease in neurotransmitter levels, and an increase in oxidative stress and inflammation which can lead to cognitive decline.

Dr. Alexander Zubkov, a board-certified neurologist, says that a nutrient-dense diet “provides the building blocks for neurotransmitters, supports cellular repair, reduces inflammation, and protects against oxidative damage.”

Here are some foods that support brain health and may stave off cognitive decline that could lead to dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

• True tea. Varieties like green tea, black tea, and white tea — not herbal teas — are derived from the Camellia sinensis plant. Registered dietitian Lauren Manaker says that true tea contains catechins and flavonoids, natural antioxidants that help protect brain cells against oxidative stress and inflammation. According to Axios, green and black tea contain L-theanine, a naturally occurring amino acid that reduces your risk for developing cognitive diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. It can help reduce anxiety and stress, potentially improves focus and concentration, and may contribute to better sleep.

• Walnuts. Walnuts are shaped like tiny brains, a reminder from Mother Nature that they help boost brain power. They are rich in alpha-linolenic acid or ALA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid crucial for brain health as well as being chock full of protein and fiber. Walnuts contain more ALA than any other nut, says AARP.

• Mushrooms. According to the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, scientists in Singapore found that participants who ate more than two cups of mushrooms weekly had an incredible 50% lower risk of developing mild cognitive impairment, or MCI. This may be because mushrooms contain ergothioneine, a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. MCI is a condition characterized by noticeable cognitive decline that is greater than expected for a person's age, but not severe enough to interfere significantly with daily life or independent function. It is often considered an intermediate stage between normal age-related cognitive decline and more serious conditions such as Alzheimer's disease.

• Fatty fish. According to TODAY, fatty fish are stellar brain-boosting foods. They are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, says registered dietitian Frances Largeman-Roth, who touts wild-caught salmon and sardines as two prime examples of fish she recommends to her clients. “Our brains are mostly made up of omega-3s called EPA and DHA, so it makes sense that foods that contain these fats would help support brain health,” said Largeman-Roth.

Zubkov also recommends eating blueberries because they are packed with anthocyanins which can fight oxidative stress and improve memory. Leafy greens like spinach and kale are also good choices because they contain folate, vitamin K, and lutein which are all linked to slower cognitive decline, says HuffPost Life.

On the other side of the nutritional coin, steer clear of processed, fatty foods that are high in extra sugar, refined grains, trans-fats and omega-6 oils. These foods promote inflamation and insulin resistance in the brain. The link between unhealthy processed foods and cognitive health is why some experts call Alzheimer’s disease “Type 3 diabetes.”