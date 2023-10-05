8 Ways to Exercise Your Brain

Your brain responds to stimulation and exercise, just like the rest of your body. The old saying that “if you don’t use it, you lose it,” also applies to improving cognitive function. So, it is just as important to establish a fitness routine for your brain as it is to give your body a workout.

Brett Osborn, a doctor of osteopathic medicine and board-certified neurosurgeon from Jupiter, Florida, says that the aging process is partially rooted in the brain. “In other words, if your brain ages at an accelerated rate, then so does the body. So, treat your brain right, and you’ll slow the progression of aging.”

Here, according to Eat This, Not That!, are Osborn’s brain-boosting exercises and other tips to keep your brain sharp.