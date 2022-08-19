How to Train Your Brain to Prevent Dementia

Athletes train to improve their performance. Professionals train to achieve success in their chosen fields. Now researchers are investigating ways we can train our brains to stave off dementia. This timely piece of research is important because the number of cases of Alzheimer’s disease is rising as baby boomers age. There are 6.5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s today and that’s expected to climb to a whopping 12.7 million by 2050 unless there is some breakthrough preventive treatment or cure for the disease, says the Alzheimer’s Association.
According to Axios, the novel research is examining whether eating right and exercising the body and the brain can prevent Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. Called the POINTER study, it aims to determine if computer-based brain exercises, similar to video games, in combination with a healthy diet, physical exercise, and social interaction can reduce the risk for dementia for those with hereditary and other factors that make them more likely to develop the disease.
The POINTER trial plans to enroll 2,000 people, ages 60 to 79, across the country who exercise less than three times a week, have slightly high blood pressure, cholesterol or blood sugar, or have a family history memory problems, says the Boston Globe. One group will get general guidance on eating and living well, and the other will get more specific tips like following the Mediterranean diet and workouts for the mind and body. The goal of this study is to measure the effect of training your brain to reduce the risk of dementia.
In the meantime, there are some ways the Alzheimer's Society of Canada and other experts in the field suggest to challenge your brain and keep it healthier longer.
- Play games. Crossword puzzles, sudoku, chess and checkers are wonderful ways to use your mind. There’s a site called BrainHQ that offers a wide selection of challenges to exercise your brain.
- Cross-train. Get out of your comfort zone and do things you are not used to. For example, if you usually read books, try listening to podcasts more often, says Axios.
- Learn new skills. Take up a new hobby or skill to keep the brain active.
- Break a sweat. Engage in regular cardiovascular exercise that elevates your heart rate and increases blood flow to the brain and body. Several studies have found an association between physical activity and reduced risk for cognitive decline, says Dr. Gary Small, a noted expert on brain aging and co-author of Two Weeks to a Younger Brain.
- Buddy up. Staying socially active may indeed support brain health. Pursue activities that are meaningful to you, notes Small. Find a way to be part of your local community. If you love animals, volunteer at the local shelter.
- Catch some zzz’s. Research has found “significant association between sleep disordered breathing and the accumulation of biomarkers for Alzheimer’s disease.,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association. See a health care professional if you have trouble sleeping.
