BowFlex Recalls 3.8M Dumbbells After Injury Reports

BowFlex, a fitness equipment brand, is recalling more than 3.8 million adjustable dumbbells because their weight plates can fall off and hurt users.

The recall follows more than 100 reports of injuries, including concussions, broken toes, bruises and scrapes, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

The recalled weights are popular because they allow users to switch between different weights without need for full rack of dumbbells. But the CPSC says the adjustable design may pose a safety hazard.

The recalled units include 3.7 million sets sold by Nautilus Inc., which changed its name to BowFlex in 2023, CBS News reported.

BowFlex filed for bankruptcy in March 2024. Some of its assets, including the recalled dumbbells, were bought by Johnson Health Tech Retail, which is handling the recall.

"A proactive and broad initiation of this voluntary recall is consistent with our fundamental mission to serve consumers with high-quality and durable fitness equipment," Johnson Health Tech Trading said in a statement.

The recall involves two models:

BowFlex 552, 52.5-lb Adjustable Dumbbells

BowFlex 1090, 90-lb Adjustable Dumbbells

If you bought the dumbbells from Johnson Health Tech Trading, you may be eligible for a refund or replacement.

If you bought them from BowFlex (formerly Nautilus), you can request a prorated voucher instead. You’ll also be eligible for a free one-year digital fitness membership. The company said it is contacting affected customers directly.

But not everyone is satisfied with the recall response.

"Consumers should be able to receive their money back in full, no strings attached," Gabe Knight, a senior policy analyst with Consumer Reports, told CBS News.