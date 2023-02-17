This Technique Can Help You Focus, Stop Procrastinating

They say “misery loves company,” and if that’s true, then “body doubling,” or working alongside someone else, can help you tackle those nasty tasks you’ve been putting off. Finding motivation can be difficult at times, especially after a hard day’s work or if you struggle with ADHD. But having another person in the room with you can help lighten the load and keep you focused, say experts.

According to Huffpost.com, body doubling is a tool that many people use without knowing the name of it. “Body doubling could be helpful for anyone that struggles to stay focused or prefers to pair a pleasant activity to an unpleasant one,” says Liv Harrington, director of clinical operations for virtual teen programs at Lightfully Behavioral Health. Harrington, who has ADHD, adds that, as an example, having a fun friend over while cleaning out your closet can make the task more pleasant and easier to complete.

While there aren’t any studies on how body doubling can help you stay focused or how it compares to medication, cognitive behavioral therapy or other concentration techniques, anecdotally people report that they are more productive when there’s someone else in the same space.

“For some people, it is most helpful when the body double is doing a similar task. For example, one person writes a paper while another studies for something,” says Danielle Dellaquila, a senior associate therapist at Gateway to Solutions in NYC. “For others, the primary motivator is the other person in the same room, regardless of what they are doing.”

Some people are laser-focused once they begin their project, so this may influence who you ask to come over. And body doubling won’t work for everyone because certain individuals may find that even having another person in the room is distracting. You may want to have someone near you as you get started on a project then pop in towards the end of the job to help you get to the finish line.

Experts say that body doubling isn’t only for people with ADHD but is useful for anyone who struggles with attention, concentration and finishing tasks. When body doubling isn’t an option, Dellaquila recommends strategies such as deep breathing, mindfulness, and progressive muscle relaxation to calm your body and orient yourself to the task at hand. She added that rewarding yourself for completing a task can provide motivation. Other tips include breaking down large tasks into smaller, more achievable chunks, says Huffpost.com.

Harrington adds that on low energy mornings, tackle small chores before looking at your phone and becoming embroiled with distractions. These may include simply brushing your teeth, making your bed, journaling, meditating, or watering your plants. While certain chores may never be fun, body doubling can make them more bearable. You can even find a virtual body double at sites such as Bodydoubling.com or Focusmate.com, says Harrington.