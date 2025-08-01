WATCH TV LIVE

Study Refutes Blood Thinner Brain Bleed Risk After Fall

man on floor after fall
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 01 August 2025 09:41 AM EDT

A new study challenges the long-standing belief that older adults taking blood thinners face a significantly higher risk of brain bleeding after a fall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), falls are the leading cause of injury and death among adults aged 65 and older. At the same time, seniors are more likely to be prescribed anticoagulants, such as warfarin, to prevent heart attacks and strokes.

While blood thinners are widely thought to increase the risk of dangerous brain hemorrhages following trauma, new research from Florida Atlantic University suggests this risk may be overstated.

In the study, published in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine, researchers analyzed data from nearly 2,700 adults aged 65 and older who were admitted to emergency departments for fall-related injuries. The findings revealed that being on the blood thinner warfarin — even at higher levels of anticoagulation — did not significantly increase the risk of brain bleeding after blunt head trauma.

Overall, 11% of all patients in the study experienced a brain bleed. Among patients not taking blood thinners, about 6% suffered bleeding, compared to 7% of those on warfarin. These findings suggest that properly managed anticoagulation is safer than previously believed, and that avoiding blood thinners out of fear of falls may not be warranted.

“This raises important questions about current emergency care protocols and how we monitor these patients,” said Dr. Richard Shih, senior author and professor of emergency medicine at FAU’s Schmidt College of Medicine. “It’s critical to re-examine our approach to managing anticoagulation in older adults after head trauma to provide the safest, most effective care without unnecessary tests or hospital stays.”

Dr. Shih added that the research could help improve outcomes for older adults while also reducing health care costs by avoiding unnecessary imaging and hospital admissions.

