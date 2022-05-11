6 Surprising High Blood Pressure Triggers

High blood pressure, also called hypertension, plagues three out of four Americans over the age of 60. It’s often called the ‘silent killer’ because high blood pressure usually has no symptoms. Heart disease, sexual dysfunction, stroke, kidney failure and aneurysms can all be caused by elevated blood pressure.

The American Heart Association recommends a normal blood pressure reading of 120/80 mm Hg. While we know that too much salt in our diet, or stress in our lives, can contribute to high blood pressure, there are some surprising things that can send blood pressure soaring.