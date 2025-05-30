How to Reduce Blood Pressure Naturally

A simple combination of tea, apples, berries, grapes and chocolate can reduce high blood pressure as well as popular medications. These foods are rich in compounds that can improve blood vessel function, according to Study Finds.

A large, international study published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology followed more than 5,000 participants and found that foods rich in compounds called flavan-3-ols lowered blood pressure as well as many drugs prescribed for hypertension.

Flavan-3-ols are naturally occurring compounds found in a variety of foods and drinks. Common sources include tea, particularly green and black varieties, apples, berries such as blueberries and raspberries, grapes, and dark chocolate. These foods are not only delicious but are also known for their potential health benefits, especially in promoting cardiovascular health. Consuming these foods daily helped slash the systolic or upper number by 6 points and the diastolic or lower number on blood pressure readings by 3 points in the new study.

These foods also improved the function of blood vessels, making them more flexible. The researchers analyzed a multitude of trials that included healthy individuals as well as those with existing disease, such as diabetes or cardiovascular disease, over varied time periods. The most beneficial doses appeared to be about two ounces of dark chocolate daily, three daily cups of tea and about two medium apples a day to achieve the highest health benefits in each food category.

People with elevated blood pressure experienced the most benefits, while those with normal readings showed little change. The researchers also noted that consuming the whole food was more effective than the individual ingredients in lowering blood pressure. People with diabetes did not respond as well to the dietary interventions and might need a different approach, noted the study authors.

“While not a replacement for prescribed medications or medical advice, including more flavan-3-ol-rich foods in a daily routine could be a valuable addition to a healthy lifestyle, especially for those with higher blood pressure. These are findings that, although promising, require ongoing investigation,” says lead study author Christian Heiss from the University of Surrey, in a statement.

Natural foods to lower blood pressure not only cost less than medication but also have fewer side effects. A daily cup of tea or a piece of dark chocolate, the two most effective foods, may be enough to reduce your blood pressure but make sure that the chocolate contains at least 75% cocoa. Check with your healthcare practitioner before making any changes to your medications.