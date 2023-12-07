×
FDA Approves Less-Invasive Blood Draw Device

healthcare worker taking blood from finger prick
Thursday, 07 December 2023 07:54 AM EST

Becton Dickinson said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its finger-prick blood collection device that could provide a less-invasive option for some commonly ordered lab tests.

The device, BD MiniDraw Collection System, can help collect blood samples from a patient's finger through a trained healthcare professional without the need to do it from a vein, the company said.

The clearances include blood collection for commonly ordered lab tests such as for lipid panel and tests to diagnose and monitor a variety of chronic conditions from hypertension to high cholesterol, it said. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


