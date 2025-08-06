When to Worry About Blood Clots

Blood clotting, also called thrombosis, can trigger a medical emergency, but not all clots are dangerous. The threat occurs when clots form in the wrong place or at the wrong time, according to USA Today.

While clotting is a vital process that helps stop bleeding after injuries, clots can become dangerous if they form inside blood vessels without a clear cause. Thrombosis is extremely common and is the underlying cause of 1 in 4 deaths worldwide, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Blood clots can obstruct blood flow to critical organs, potentially leading to life-threatening conditions like deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, heart attack, or stroke. It is important to be vigilant if you experience symptoms such as sudden swelling, pain, redness in a limb, unexplained shortness of breath, or chest pain, as these may indicate a serious clot requiring prompt medical attention.

A blood clot, or thrombus, is a gel-like mass formed by the coagulation of blood. Clotting is a crucial and natural bodily function designed to prevent excessive bleeding when blood vessels are injured. However, when blood clots develop inside blood vessels without an injury, they can obstruct normal blood flow, posing serious health risks.

There are two types of blood clots, arterial and venous.

Arterial clots form in arteries, the blood vessels that carry oxygen-rich blood from the heart to the body. They are usually composed of platelets and can cause heart attacks or strokes by blocking critical blood flow to the heart muscle or brain.

Venous clots form in veins, which return blood to the heart. Venous clots are often rich in red blood cells and fibrin. Common types include deep vein thrombosis, which forms in the deep veins of the legs or arms, and pulmonary embolism, which occurs when part of a clot breaks off and travels to the lungs.

Common causes of blood clots include immobility or prolonged periods of inactivity such as sitting on a long flight or being confined to bed after surgery which can slow blood flow and increase the risk of clotting in the legs, says Dr. Shaline Rao, a cardiologist at NYU Langone Hospital. Other causes include lifestyle factors such as smoking, obesity, hormonal medications, cancer, or inherited clotting disorders.

Early recognition of blood clots can be lifesaving. Know the warning signs and seek medical help immediately if you suffer from any of these symptoms so that healthcare professionals can diagnose the condition and start treatment.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, common treatment includes blood thinners such as antiplatelet and anticoagulant medications to keep your blood from clotting too easily. They can’t get rid of an existing clot, but they can prevent it from growing.

More serious cases of blood clotting may require more intensive anticlotting drugs or minimally invasive procedures to remove the clot altogether. Early detection and proper treatment can prevent nearly every blood clot from becoming an emergency.