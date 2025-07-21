WATCH TV LIVE

Billy Joel 'OK' After Brain Disorder Diagnosis

Billy Joel in concert
Monday, 21 July 2025 02:49 PM EDT

Billy Joel is doing much better, the “Piano Man” singer wants fans to know.

In May, Joel canceled all his upcoming concerts across North America and England after being diagnosed with fluid buildup in his brain that has affected his “hearing, vision and balance.” The condition is called Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, “a brain disorder that can affect brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more,” the Cleveland Clinic says.

“I know a lot of people are worried about me and my health, but I’m OK,” Joel said in an interview with People magazine. "What I have is something very few people know about, including me, no matter how much you try to research it. I’m doing my best to work with it and to recover from it.”

“It was scary, but I’m OK,” Joel, 76, says. “I just wanted to let people know, don’t worry about me being deathly ill or anything.”

He also discussed his health in an episode of comedian Bill Maher's Club Random podcast, telling the host he feels “fine," adding that, “My balance sucks. It’s like being on a boat... They keep referring to what I have as a brain disorder, so it sounds a lot worse than what I’m feeling."

He added that his health issues are not “fixed,” but “it’s still being worked on.”

A representative for Joel declined additional comment.

In March, the “Uptown Girl” singer announced that he underwent surgery and had to undergo physical therapy. A statement at the time said doctors expected him to make a full recovery. It is unclear if his medical issues at the time were related to Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

The condition can cause problems with walking, bladder control and thinking, with symptoms worsening if left untreated. It’s relatively rare and can be hard to diagnose. It can be treated successfully with surgery to install a tube to drain excess fluid. Patients may need physical therapy in addition to surgery.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


