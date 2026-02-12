Bedroom Temp Matters More for Sleep With Age

Ever find yourself tossing and turning on a warm night, flipping the pillow over and hoping sleep finally comes?

New research published in the journal BMC Medicine, suggests the temperature of your bedroom may play a bigger role in how well you rest, especially as you get older.

A study from Griffith University in Australia found that adults 65 and older were less likely to show stress-related changes in their heart when their bedroom temperature was kept at 75 degrees Fahrenheit (24 degrees Celsius) overnight.

That’s considerably warmer than the below-70-degree thermostat settings many sleep experts recommend for best slumber.

"For individuals aged 65 years and over, maintaining overnight bedroom temperatures at 24 degrees C reduced the likelihood of experiencing heightened stress responses during sleep," Fergus O’Connor, who led the research, said in a news release.

O’Connor noted that heat puts extra pressure on the heart.

"When the human body is exposed to heat, its normal physiological response is to increase the heart rate. The heart is working harder to try and circulate blood to the skin surface for cooling," he explained.

"However, when the heart works harder and for longer, it creates stress and limits our capacity to recover from the previous day's heat exposure," O’Connor added.

To understand how bedroom temperature affects sleep in everyday life, researchers tracked older adults over an Australian summer.

Participants wore fitness trackers on their non-dominant wrist to measure heart activity during sleep. At the same time, temperature sensors placed in their bedrooms recorded overnight conditions.

The data showed that warmer bedrooms were linked to higher heart rates and signs of stress during sleep.

The researchers said this is among the first studies to show these effects in real-world home setting.

The findings come as nighttime temperatures continue to rise due to climate change.

"Climate change is increasing the frequency of hot nights, which may independently contribute to cardiovascular morbidity and mortality by impairing sleep and autonomic recovery," O’Connor said.

He also pointed out a gap in public health guidance.

"While there are guidelines for maximum daytime indoor temperature, 26 degrees C, there are no equivalent recommendations for nighttime conditions," O'Connor added.