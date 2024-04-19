WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: basil | fresh | trader joes | infinite herbs organic basil | salmonella | cdc

Trader Joe's Fresh Basil Linked to Salmonella

basil
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 19 April 2024 08:19 AM EDT

Fresh organic basil tainted with salmonella and sold by Trader Joe's in 29 states has sickened at least 12 people, according to an alert issued Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

One person was so ill that hospitalization was required.

"Throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil purchased from Trader Joe’s," the agency said, and wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come into contact with the herbs.

The CDC noted that "Trader Joe’s ceased shipments of Infinite Herbs organic basil on April 12, 2024, and no product remains in stores."

The product was sold in 2.5 ounce clamshell-style containers. Infinite Herbs is cooperating with CDC investigators, the agency said.

So far, four cases of salmonella illness linked to the recalled basil have been reported in Minnesota, three in Florida, and one each in Georgia, Missouri, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

Salmonella can be a serious illness, especially for young children, the immunocompromised or the frail elderly.

According the the CDC, symptoms begin anywhere from six hours to six days after infection, and can include:

  • Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

  • Diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving

  • Bloody diarrhea

  • So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

  • Signs of dehydration, such as:

  • Not peeing much

  • Dry mouth and throat

  • Feeling dizzy when standing up

Most people will recover from salmonella illness without treatment at between four to seven days.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Fresh organic basil tainted with salmonella and sold by Trader Joe's in 29 states has sickened at least 12 people, according to an alert issued Wednesday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One person was so ill that hospitalization was required. "Throw...
basil, fresh, trader joes, infinite herbs organic basil, salmonella, cdc
241
2024-19-19
Friday, 19 April 2024 08:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved