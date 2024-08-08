WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: bacteria | adapt | survive | microbes | microwave | kitchen

Hardy Bacteria Survive in Your Microwave

person putting a dish of food into microwave
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 08 August 2024 09:07 AM EDT

Bacteria can adapt to a wide range of hostile environments, surviving and even thriving in marine oil spills, ocean-borne plastic trash, industrial brownfields and even the interior of the International Space Station.

Now, researchers have found bacteria that have adapted to arguably one of the most potentially deadly locales imaginable — microwave ovens.

“Our results reveal that domestic microwaves have a more ‘anthropized’ microbiome, similar to kitchen surfaces, while laboratory microwaves harbor bacteria that are more resistant to radiation,” said researcher Daniel Torrent with Darwin Bioprospecting Excellence SL in Paterna, Spain.

For the study, researchers took microbe samples from 30 microwaves — 10 in single-household kitchens, 10 in shared spaces like cafeterias and workplaces, and 10 from molecular biology and microbiology labs.

Researchers cultured the strains and performed genetic sequencing on the microbes, detecting 747 different species within 24 bacterial families.

They found that typical microbial communities overlapped between home microwaves and those used to heat food in workplaces. Those bacteria tended to be the same as germs found on typical kitchen surfaces.

“Some species of genera found in domestic microwaves, such as Klebsiella, Enterococcus and Aeromonas, may pose a risk to human health,” Torrent said. “However, it is important to note that the microbial population found in microwaves does not present a unique or increased risk compared to other common kitchen surfaces.”

Laboratory microwaves tended to contain the highest diversity of microbes, and home microwaves the lowest.

The microbiomes found in microwaves closely resembled the microbes found on solar panels, researchers said.

Researchers speculated that the constant thermal shock and electromagnetic radiation produced by solar panels likely has the same effect on bacteria as microwaves do, killing off all but the most highly resistant microbes.

The new study was published Aug. 8 in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology.

“For both the general public and laboratory personnel, we recommend regularly disinfecting microwaves with a diluted bleach solution or a commercially available disinfectant spray,” Torrent said in a journal news release. “In addition, it is important to wipe down the interior surfaces with a damp cloth after each use to remove any residue and to clean up spills immediately to prevent the growth of bacteria.”

It's not all bad news, however.

Bacterial strains that can survive microwaves might be useful in industrial processes that require especially hardy microbes, Torrent noted.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Bacteria can adapt to a wide range of hostile environments, surviving and even thriving in marine oil spills, ocean-borne plastic trash, industrial brownfields and even the interior of the International Space Station. Now, researchers have found bacteria that have adapted to...
bacteria, adapt, survive, microbes, microwave, kitchen
390
2024-07-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 09:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved