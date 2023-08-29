Don't Forget This in Back-to-School Backpacks

While most parents are diligent about applying sunscreen to their kids at the beach, many forget when sending them back to school. With children engaging in outdoor recess, school sports and other outdoor activities during the day, it’s just as important to protect them from harmful UV rays during the school year.

“In general, people think about wearing sunscreen on days when they go to the beach or mostly during the summer months,” said Dr. Marisa Garshik, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City. “It’s important to remember, however, that UV exposure is present all year, even on days that appear cloudy, rainy, cold or snowy.”

According to the American Academy of Dermatology, 80% of UV rays can penetrate clouds, meaning they can cause a sunburn even on cool, overcast days. Childhood sunburns can contribute to the risk of skin cancer, which makes it most important to ensure kids are wearing sunscreen when they play outdoors, says ABC News. Recess breaks are normally scheduled between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., a prime time for peak UV exposure.

The same summer rules apply to fall and winter, say experts. Applying sunscreen with at least 30 SPF, wearing clothing that offers sun protection and wearing a hat and sunglasses if the activity allows, can protect kids from the damaging rays of the sun and reduce their risk for skin cancer.

Garshik told ABC News that parents and caregivers should pack sunscreen in their children’s backpack and sports bag to help keep it visible and easy to access. She also suggested that parents enlist the help of their children to select the best sunscreen and sunglasses to keep them engaged in the process.

The Environmental Working Group (EWG) scientists advise that consumers should avoid all spray and powder sunscreen products. In May, the organization released its annual Guide to Sunscreens. The best-scoring recreational sunscreens ─ perfect for kids playing sports outdoors ─ on EWG’s list contain the mineral-based active ingredients zinc oxide, titanium dioxide or both, since they have fewer health concerns and offer good sun protection. Zinc oxide, especially, provides good protection from both UVA and UVB rays, and it is stable in the sun.

Here are some more tips to remember when selecting a sunscreen:

Choose a lotion instead of a spray – sunscreen sprays pose inhalation risks and may provide inadequate protection.

If you must use a pump or spray, apply it to your hands first and then wipe it on your skin.

Shoppers can download EWG’s Healthy Living App to get ratings and safety information on sunscreens and other personal care products. EWG’s sunscreen label decoder can also help consumers looking for safer sunscreens.