Pediatricians Share Advice on How to Navigate the Baby Formula Shortage

A leading New York City pediatrician says that roughly half the calls to her office in recent days are about the baby formula shortage. Dr. Dyan Hes, medical director of Gramercy Pediatrics, says that some parents are “freaking out” about the shortage and says there is a “real fear” among parents today about their ability to find enough baby formula to feed their children.

Their fear may be well founded. According to The Hill, two children were hospitalized in Tennessee this month due to the nationwide baby formula shortage. The children had specific dietary requirements that were not met by a forced change in formula. “Their bodies did not adapt well to the new formula type, and they required treatment via IV fluids and supplemental nutrition,” said Dr. Mark Corkins, division chief of pediatric gastroenterology at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital where the children were admitted.

For weeks, U.S. parents have struggled to find baby formula products for their children. The shortage was exacerbated by supply chain issues along with a massive recall from Abbott Nutrition, one of the leading providers of infant formula. Abbott has recently reached a deal with the Food and Drug Administration to reopen it’s Michigan factory that was closed after the recall.

However, it may take six to eight weeks for the company to resume production and get baby formula back on the shelves. In the meantime, Hes said her office recently received a supply of baby formula and so she advises parents to reach out to their pediatrician’s office to see if they have supplies.

“I’ve been calling families who need formula and having them come pick it up at our office, “ she says, according to the New York Post. She says that in her practice she sees a lot of nursing moms who also use formula, but many depend solely on formula to feed their infants.

More expert tips for navigating the formula shortage:

• Visit the small mom-and-pop shops or bodegas in your city or area to find formula supplies, and not just the big-box stores.

• Log onto Costco, Walmart and other big-box stores’ websites to see what’s available there and stay on top of the supply in terms of ordering promptly.

• Be flexible. Hes said that parents can get fixated on a certain brand and that, for the most part, babies can tolerate most formulas. If your child does not have a medical condition that requires a specific formula, keep an open mind. But check with your pediatrician before changing brands.

• If your baby is over 6 months old, try toddler formula. Most doctors say it is okay to use toddler formula for a while until the crisis is over. Parents with babies over 9 months old may use whole milk plus an appropriate vitamin with iron. Again, check with your own pediatrician before switching.

• Do NOT dilute baby formula. This is very dangerous for babies, said Hes, and can lead to seizures. “Adding water to baby formula to try and make it last longer can put a child at risk of a seizure or another medical emergency,” said Dr. Gillian Schmitz, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians. Hes warns that homemade formulas may also be unhealthy for your child, so don’t risk it.