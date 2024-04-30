Eating Avocados Linked to Reduced Risk for Diabetes

Researchers have good news for those celebrating Cinco de Mayo this weekend. A new study found that eating avocados may reduce the risk of developing potentially deadly diabetes, especially in women.

The research published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics was based on the self-reported dietary habits of Mexicans, the majority of whom were overweight or had obesity.

According to Medical News Today, diabetes is the second leading cause of death in Mexico, affecting 15.2% of adults. The study found that women who consumed avocados had a 22% to 29% lower chance of developing diabetes. This benefit did not translate to the men who were observed.

About 45% of the participants said they regularly consumed avocados, with men and women eating an average of 34.7 grams and 29.8 grams, respectively, daily (the equivalent of about ¼ of an avocado).

“There are a few potential ways that avocado consumption could lower the risk of diabetes in women, including the presence of antioxidants which can reduce inflammation and cellular damage that would increase the risk of conditions like diabetes,” said Dr. Avantika Waring, a board-certified endocrinologist. Waring points out that avocados are high in fat and fiber but have a low glycemic index, so they don’t cause spikes in glucose that leads to a rise in insulin levels.

It's unclear as to why eating the fruit benefited women and not men, but Waring said it may have something to do with the different hormone changes women experience during their lifespan.

“During pregnancy, women become more insulin resistant for example, and during menopause as estrogen levels drop, body fat patterns change in women that can result in a higher risk of diabetes,” she told Medical News Today.

Experts say that eating avocados to reduce the risk of diabetes should be part of a larger nutritional profile that includes the consumption of unprocessed, heart-healthy foods including fruit and vegetables and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

“Considering the abundance and diversity of nutrients found in avocados, there is compelling evidence that incorporating them into a healthier diet such as the DASH diet, Mediterranean diet or MIND diet is strongly recommended for diabetes management,” said Dr. Thomas Holland, a physician at the RUSH Institute for Healthy Aging at Rush University Medical Center.