WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: autism | findings | treatment | trump

Trump Eyes 'Important' Announcement on Autism Findings Monday

Trump Eyes 'Important' Announcement on Autism Findings Monday

Sunday, 21 September 2025 06:46 AM EDT

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration would make an announcement about its autism findings on Monday, declining to offer specifics.

"We're going to have an announcement on autism on Monday," Trump said at a dinner hosted by the conservative American Cornerstone Institute. "I think it's gonna be a very important announcement. I think it's gonna be one of the most important things that we will do."

The Wall Street Journal reported this month that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. plans to announce that use of Kenvue's popular over-the-counter pain medication Tylenol by pregnant women is potentially linked to autism, contrary to medical guidelines that say it is safe to use.

Autism diagnoses in the United States have increased significantly since 2000, intensifying public concern. By 2020, the U.S. autism rate in 8-year-olds was 1 in 36, or 2.77%, up from 2.27% in 2018 and 0.66% in 2000, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Kennedy has asserted that the U.S. is in the grip of an "autism epidemic" fueled by "environmental toxins." Decades of research has not yielded firm answers on what contributes to autism, but many scientists believe genetics, potentially in combination with environmental influences, play a role.

Trump teased another announcement coming next week, saying his administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, Mehmet Oz, would roll out a "most favored nation" model for drug pricing. This is meant to lower U.S. prescription drug prices to the lowest paid by countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, which includes most of the world's largest economies.

"Dr. Oz is in charge and he's a smart, tough guy, and I hope he's going to do this," Trump told the event. "And if nations give us a hard time, we're going to tariff them."

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
President Donald Trump said on Saturday his administration would make an announcement about its autism findings on Monday, declining to offer specifics."We're going to have an announcement on autism on Monday," Trump said at a dinner hosted by the conservative American...
autism, findings, treatment, trump
305
2025-46-21
Sunday, 21 September 2025 06:46 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved