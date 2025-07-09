WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: asthma | progression | symptoms | optimism | pessimism | lung function

Optimism May Improve Asthma Symptoms

woman using an inhaler
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 09 July 2025 08:57 AM EDT

Want your asthma to improve? Cultivate a positive outlook, researchers say.

An asthma patient’s level of optimism or pessimism can influence how their symptoms progress, a new study says.

People who expect their asthma and health to get worse wind up reporting more symptoms over time, researchers reported recently in the journal Health Expectations.

This wasn’t just in patient’s heads, either. Negative expectations were associated with a greater decline in actual lung function, researchers found.

On the other hand, people optimistic about their outlook experienced a slower progression of their asthma, results show.

“Explicit expectations were strongly associated with symptom outcomes, with optimistic expectations linked to clinical improvements and negative expectations predicting worsening symptoms,” concluded the research team led by Francisco Pagnini, a professor of clinical psychology at Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Milan.

For the study, researchers tracked 310 people diagnosed with asthma for six months.

The team had patients fill out a questionnaire to gauge their feelings about how their asthma would proceed, including explicit expectations of their future symptoms and health.

Participants also performed lung function tests at regular intervals, and filled out symptom charts.

More negative expectations predicted both worse symptoms and declining lung function, researchers found.

“The hypothesis suggested to explain these results is that, as with the placebo effect, what happens is that if I have an idea about the world and the future that awaits me, that idea will prevail, largely influencing behavior and thus, for example, modifying adherence to therapies and clinical recommendations,” Pagnini said.

In other words, people who expect their asthma to get worse are less likely to follow their doctor’s advice or stick with treatments that improve their condition.

However, researchers said this study should be replicated to confirm its results and gain a deeper understanding of exactly how a patient’s expectations influence their future health.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Want your asthma to improve? Cultivate a positive outlook, researchers say. An asthma patient's level of optimism or pessimism can influence how their symptoms progress, a new study says. People who expect their asthma and health to get worse wind up reporting more symptoms...
asthma, progression, symptoms, optimism, pessimism, lung function
311
2025-57-09
Wednesday, 09 July 2025 08:57 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved