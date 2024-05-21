WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: asthma | eosinophilic | attack | reduce | gsk | experimental | drug

Experimental Drug Significantly Reduces Asthma Attacks

woman having asthma attack
(Dreamstime)

Tuesday, 21 May 2024 07:47 AM EDT

GSK's experimental drug met its primary goal of reducing asthma attacks in a late-stage trial, marking a bright spot for a treatment that the British drugmaker expects to make peak annual sales of 3 billion pounds ($3.81 billion).

The drug, called depemokimab, showed "significant and meaningful reductions" in asthma attacks for patients with eosinophilic asthma, GSK said on Tuesday.

This form of asthma is characterized by high levels of eosinophils, which is a type of white blood cell.

The results come as GSK sharpens focus on its respiratory health portfolio, which is currently thriving on the back of back of a strong launch of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) vaccine Arexvy.

The company also bought asthma drug maker Aiolos Bio in a deal worth up to $1.4 billion earlier this year.

Depemokimab is one of the 12 major launches that GSK is gearing up for starting in 2025, having said it has the potential to be a major growth driver by the end of the decade.

The drug has the potential to be the first approved ultra-long-acting biologic with a six-month dosing schedule for patients with severe asthma, GSK said.

"Discovered by our scientists in Stevenage, Depemokimab builds on our deep heritage and leadership in respiratory medicine and has the potential to make a real difference to the millions of people whose lives are affected every day by severe asthma," said Tony Wood, GSK's chief scientific officer. ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
GSK's experimental drug met its primary goal of reducing asthma attacks in a late-stage trial, marking a bright spot for a treatment that the British drugmaker expects to make peak annual sales of 3 billion pounds ($3.81 billion). The drug, called depemokimab, showed...
asthma, eosinophilic, attack, reduce, gsk, experimental, drug, depemokimab
241
2024-47-21
Tuesday, 21 May 2024 07:47 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved