Clean Indoor Air Reduces Asthma Attacks

air purifier in home
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 25 February 2026 08:02 AM EST

Clean, well-circulated indoor air can reduce asthma attacks among adults, a new study says.

Fans and air purifiers are essential for reducing the risk of flare-ups at home, researchers recently reported in the journal Atmosphere.

In particular, good ventilation and exhaust systems in kitchen and bathrooms help protect asthma sufferers from attacks, researchers found.

“We found two major triggers for asthma in the home — not having an exhaust fan in the kitchen and bathroom, and smoking,” lead researcher Alexander Obeng, a doctoral student at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health, said in a news release.

For the new study, his team analyzed data on nearly 1,600 Texas adults with asthma who participated in a survey between 2019 and 2022.

“Most studies of this type focus on children, but since most asthma cases in the U.S. are in adults, we looked at them and their indoor environment,” Obeng said.

Texas is an ideal setting for such a study, given its wide range of climates and housing conditions, he said.

“Air conditioning is a constant across much of the state during warmer months, which reduces natural ventilation and may increase indoor pollutant levels,” he said. “In addition, many older homes, mobile homes and multi-unit residences have problems with excess moisture and pests.”

Results showed that people were more likely to have asthma attacks, frequent symptoms and trouble sleeping or staying active if they didn’t use air purifiers or smoked cigarettes.

People living in homes without mold, furry pets, mice or rats had fewer asthma problems, the study says.

“The good news is that we can take steps to manage asthma at home by improving airflow, using air purifiers, not smoking indoors and minimizing dust or pet allergens,” Obeng said.

A focus on cleaner indoor air can be key to treating asthma, the researchers concluded.

“Adults spend as much as 90% of their time indoors, where the air can actually be dirtier than it is outdoors,” Obeng said. “Adequate environmental changes at home could help adults with asthma manage their condition more effectively.”

© HealthDay


