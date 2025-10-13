This Supplement May Lower Stress, Anxiety

Ashwagandha is one of the most important herbs in Ayurveda, a traditional system of medicine rooted in Indian principles of natural healing. This ancient herb, also known as Indian ginseng, has been used for thousands of years and is now making a popular comeback in modern wellness circles thanks to its wide range of health benefits.

According to Good Food, ashwagandha contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. This adaptogenic herb is known for its potential to reduce stress and anxiety, improve sleep quality, and support cognitive function. It may also help lower levels of the stress hormone cortisol and support a healthy immune system, making it a valuable addition to many wellness routines.

Major Health Benefits

• May reduce stress and anxiety. Adaptogens like ashwagandha help the body regulate stress hormones, including cortisol. A task force created by the World Federation of Societies of Biological Psychiatry and the Canadian Network for Mood and Anxiety Treatments recommends daily doses of ashwagandha root extract for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder, according to the National Institutes of Health Office of Dietary Supplements.

• Improves sleep. Evidence from a small number of studies suggests that taking ashwagandha extract can improve several aspects of sleep, including sleep quality, efficiency, total sleep time, and the time it takes to fall asleep. These effects are often more noticeable in people with insomnia.

• Aids memory and attention. Research indicates that ashwagandha may support cognitive function. One review of five clinical studies found early evidence that it could improve cognitive abilities in certain groups, including older adults with mild cognitive impairment and people with schizophrenia. In one study involving 50 adults, taking 600 mg of ashwagandha extract daily for eight weeks significantly improved immediate and general memory, attention, and information-processing speed.

• Supports restful sleep. Many people turn to ashwagandha to help them sleep better. A study in adults ages 65 to 80 found that taking 600 milligrams of ashwagandha root daily for 12 weeks significantly improved sleep quality and morning alertness compared with a placebo, according to Healthline.

• Other health benefits. Additional studies suggest that ashwagandha may help decrease inflammation, act as an antioxidant, and even support muscle strength and mass. This multitasking herb may also raise testosterone levels and improve male fertility.

What to Look For

When choosing an ashwagandha supplement, select a standardized, full-spectrum, bioavailable product made from the plant’s roots rather than its leaves. The roots contain the highest concentration of beneficial compounds and have been studied more extensively. It’s also important to choose a supplement from a reputable company that relies on scientific research. Ashwagandha is available in capsules, tablets, gummies, and liquid sachets, so you can pick the form that best suits your lifestyle and budget.

Safety Considerations

Ashwagandha is considered safe for most people. However, it should be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Because it may interact with certain medications, always check with your healthcare provider before adding it to your routine.