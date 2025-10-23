Dr. Small: Chatbot Psychotherapy on the Rise

A growing number of Americans are turning to artificial intelligence for mental health support — and many say it’s helping. A 2024 survey found that 28% of people have used AI as a personal therapist, signaling a major shift in how we approach emotional well-being.

But can talking to a chatbot really replace human therapy?

AI Shows Promise in Early Studies

“It’s amazing we’re having this discussion,” said Dr. Gary Small, a brain health expert and chair of psychiatry at the Hackensack University Medical Center in New Jersey. “As a psychiatrist trained in a traditional way, now we have machines doing therapy.”

Small, author of the best-selling book Two Weeks to a Younger Brain, cited new evidence supporting the effectiveness of AI therapy.

“The New England Journal of Medicine published a randomized controlled trial showing that AI therapy is effective for major depression and generalized anxiety,” Small shared with Newsmax’s “National Report.”

For the study of more than 200 people, half took part in four weeks of treatment with an AI-generated chatbot. Participants diagnosed with depression experienced an average 51% reduction in symptoms, leading to significant improvements in mood and overall well-being. Those with anxiety reported an average 31% reduction in symptoms.

Study researchers remarked that the improvement in symptoms in those undergoing AI therapy were comparable to those reported for traditional outpatient therapy.

The results suggest AI-based mental health tools could offer meaningful relief — particularly for people who struggle to access or afford traditional therapy.

Accessibility and Affordability a Benefit

Small pointed out that accessibility and affordability are among the biggest benefits of chatbot therapy.

“They’re so easy to use,” he said. “You can comfortably lay out issues privately, and they talk to you like a regular human being,” explained Small, who is also the physician in chief for Behavioral Health Services at Hackensack Meridian Health.

With mental health professionals in short supply across much of the country, AI tools may help fill a critical gap for people seeking help.

But Caution is Warranted

Still, AI has its limits.

“There’s lack of empathy,” Small said. “These machines do not give you that human connection that is so important for effective therapy.”

He also cautioned against relying too heavily on chatbots for sensitive guidance.

“We’ve seen inaccurate and harmful information that comes from them — fabricated information that’s dangerous and often inappropriate advice,” he noted.

AI therapy can help reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, but it should complement, not replace, traditional mental health care. For now, AI chatbots may serve best as a supportive tool — offering quick access and convenience, but not the empathy and insight only a human therapist can provide.