WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: gum disease | cavities | stroke | brain damage | inflammation

Gum Disease May Raise Stroke, Brain Damage Risk

closeup of dentist examining patient's mouth
(Adobe Stock)

Thursday, 23 October 2025 04:01 PM EDT

If you need another reason to brush and floss, here it is: Research suggests keeping your mouth healthy might also protect your brain and heart.

Two new studies published Oct. 22 in Neurology Open Access linked gum disease and cavities to a higher risk of stroke and brain damage.

In the first study, adults with gum disease were more likely to have white matter changes in their brains.

"Gum disease is associated with a higher chance of inflammation, and inflammation has been tied to atherosclerosis as well as hardening of the small blood vessels, as we saw in this study," study author Dr. Souvik Sen, a professor of neurology at the University of South Carolina, told CBS News.

In the second study, Sen’s team found that people with both gum disease and cavities had an 86% higher risk of stroke compared to those with healthy teeth and gums.

"If you have cavities on top of gum disease, it is double trouble. It means your risk of stroke or adverse heart event doubles," Sen explained.

The good news: Regular oral care can make a big difference.

Brushing and flossing daily, along with routine dental visits, were linked to an 81% lower risk of stroke among participants who maintained those healthy oral habits, Sen said.

While the research does not prove that poor oral health directly causes stroke, it adds to growing evidence that inflammation in the mouth may play a role in heart and brain health.

Globally, 3.5 billion people suffer from gum disease or cavities, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Further, more than 795,000 Americans have a stroke each year, according to the American Heart Association. Experts say maintaining healthy teeth and gums could be one simple way to reduce that risk.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
If you need another reason to brush and floss, here it is: Research suggests keeping your mouth healthy might also protect your brain and heart. Two new studies published Oct. 22 in Neurology Open Access linked gum disease and cavities to a higher risk of stroke and brain...
gum disease, cavities, stroke, brain damage, inflammation
298
2025-01-23
Thursday, 23 October 2025 04:01 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved