6 Foods to Avoid If You Have Arthritis

Arthritis affects a whopping 54 million people, or 23% of adults in the United States, according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Osteoarthritis, which involves “wear and tear” of the joints, is the most common form. Other forms include gout, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, which are cause by joint inflammation and are actually autoimmune diseases.

While anti-inflammatory medications and pain-relieving drugs can help alleviate the symptoms of all types of arthritis, lifestyle changes can also be effective. Losing weight and exercising are at the top of the list to treat the condition naturally. Weight loss lessens the load on the joints, and movement helps stretch and strengthen the muscles around the joint to improve mobility and flexibility, says AARP

But healthcare experts point out that eating certain foods can increase inflammation and worsen arthritis. According to Healthline, research shows that eliminating particular foods and beverages from your diet can reduce symptoms and pain associated with arthritis.

Six food categories to avoid: