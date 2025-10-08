Simple Walking Technique Relieves Knee Pain

New research shows that something as simple as retraining the way you walk may relieve knee arthritis pain as effectively as medication.

The study, led by Scott Uhlrich, director of the Movement Engineering Lab at the University of Utah, involved 68 participants with osteoarthritis of the knee. After undergoing baseline MRIs and gait analyses, participants were divided into two groups. One group continued walking normally, while the other was trained to adjust their foot angle to reduce stress on the knee joint.

Over a six-week training period, participants walked on treadmills while receiving real-time biofeedback to help guide their movements. A year later, follow-up MRIs revealed that those who had completed formal gait retraining reported pain relief comparable to people taking pain medication.

Gait retraining teaches people to modify how they walk — changing step length, foot placement, or walking speed — to relieve pressure on arthritic joints. “These simple modifications can empower people with knee arthritis to manage symptoms and enhance their quality of life without relying solely on medication,” Uhlrich explained.

Experts stress, however, that consistency is key. “It can be very difficult to completely change your gait pattern,” said Dr. David Kruse, a sports medicine physician in Los Angeles. “But after six weeks of training, a patient should expect to see benefits.”

Uhlrich emphasizes that gait retraining should be done under professional guidance. “We don’t advocate that people just pick up a gait and try it,” he said. “The same thing doesn’t work for everyone.”