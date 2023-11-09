Apple's Wozniak Confirms He Suffered a Minor Stroke

Thursday, 09 November 2023 04:53 PM EST
Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak confirmed that he had a "minor but real stroke" while attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City, ABC News reported on Thursday.
