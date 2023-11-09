×
Apple's Wozniak Confirms He Suffered a Minor Stroke

Apple's Steve Wozniak in Mexico
(AP)

Thursday, 09 November 2023 04:53 PM EST

Apple Inc co-founder Steve Wozniak confirmed that he had a "minor but real stroke" while attending the World Business Forum in Mexico City, ABC News reported on Thursday. 

