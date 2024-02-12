Apple Vision Pro May Rewire Your Brain

Apple’s long awaited Vision Pro headset offers an amazing visual experience in what’s known as “passthrough” video — cameras and other sensors that take imagery from the outside world and reproduce it inside the device. The $3,500 price tag doesn’t seem to deter diehard enthusiasts who want to delve into the world of virtual reality, but science may give them cause to pause.

According to MSN, researchers warn that spending lots of time wearing these headsets could affect brain patterns. Short-term side effects of virtual reality appear to make people misjudge distance, which can be potentially dangerous if you’re posting videos of yourself skateboarding or driving a car.

And according to one team of experts wearing perception-shifting glasses for days at a time can make this issue worse. A team from Stanford University’s Virtual Human Interaction Lab wrote: ‘We conclude that the passthrough experience can inspire awe and lends itself to many applications, but will likely cause visual aftereffects, lapse in judgments of distance, induce simulator sickness and interfere with social connection.”

The team of 11 authors added that “we recommend caution and restraint for companies lobbying for daily use of these headsets and urge scholars to rigorously and longitudinally study this phenomenon.”

The Apple Vision Pro User Guide states that the device has built-in safety features to help prevent collisions or falls, but cautions against wearing the headset while running, operating a moving vehicle, or using it while intoxicated or otherwise impaired.

The instructions offer advice on minimizing motion sickness while using the Apple Vision Pro and to take regular breaks even if you think you don’t need them. “Wait until the symptoms subside before doing anything—such as walking or driving a car—that requires balance, coordination, or attention to safety,” say Apple advisors.

People should not use the headset if they feel unwell, are pregnant or have a pre-existing condition such as migraine headaches, an eye or vision condition, an inner ear or psychological condition as these may increase the risk of injury or discomfort. Apple consultants suggest seeking medical help if symptoms persist.

According to MSN, the long-term dangers of perceptual change may affect how we relate to the real world. For example, if you wear glasses that make the world look upside down, eventually your vision would have to adapt to the real world once the glasses are removed and this can cause an inaccurately calibrated visual targeting system — and a massive headache.

The Stanford researchers also noted that in their study, participants who wore the headsets for days had trouble socializing with others. Their world turned into a giant Zoom meeting and the people they talked to seemed unreal. Up close they look like avatars and farther away, they became part of the background.

Jeremy Bailenson, one of the Stanford researchers says that eventually the new technology will become better, and we will adapt.

“The world’s going to be just fine,” he said. “People adapt to media. These headsets are incredible. But philosophically, I do not believe we need to be wearing these headsets for hours every day. I’m encouraging all scholars to act with some urgency to understand them.”