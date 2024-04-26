12 Natural Appetite Suppressants

Popular weight loss medications that curb the appetite like Ozempic can cost $1,000 a month. They may also cause side effects like nausea, vomiting and constipation, along with more serious issues such as pancreatitis and kidney damage, says Medical News Today. But there are effective ways to stay satiated while losing weight that are safer and cheaper.

Foods that suppress the appetite are satisfying and delicious and won’t break the bank. According to Shape, adding these protein-and fiber-rich foods and spices to your diet may tip the scales in your favor.

• Almonds. A handful of almonds contains antioxidants, vitamin E, and magnesium. These healthy nuts help control blood sugar, promote gut health, and reduce the risk of heart disease while quelling the appetite. A 2019 study confirmed the efficacy of almonds in appetite control.

• Ginger. Add freshly grated ginger to a smoothie to aid digestion and make you less hungry naturally. You can also add ginger to many dishes for extra flavor and to boost energy. Research published in the journal Metabolism found that men who ate ginger experienced a reduction in appetite.

• Avocado. There are so many health benefits to this filling fruit that contains “good” fats to lower cholesterol and blood sugar. The Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health says that avocados provide more satiety than traditional cholesterol-lowering foods that are often low in fat. Avocados are one of the highest-fat plant foods which make them ideal for vegetarians and vegans. Research shows that people feel fuller after eating a meal that includes half or a full avocado.

• Eggs. Protein-rich eggs are smart to have on hand because they decrease appetite and reduce caloric intake, according to a study published in Nutrition Research that showed eating an egg for breakfast, instead of a bagel, helps keep you feeling fuller, longer.

• Sweet potatoes. This vitamin-rich vegetable has lots of dietary fiber and contains a special starch that resists digestive enzymes, so it remains in your stomach longer, creating a feeling of satiety.

• Dark chocolate. If you need another reason to consume this delicious snack, research has shown that dark chocolate that contains at least 70% cocoa is a natural appetite suppressant. The bitterness in the chocolate signals the body to decrease your appetite.

• Tofu. Stir-fry tofu with vegetables to help suppress appetite and lower food intake. A study published in Advances in Nutrition says it is the isoflavone called genistein in tofu that is responsible for this effect.

• Wasabi. Just a smidgeon of this hot spice that often accompanies sushi can helps fight obesity naturally, according to a study in the journal Foods. Wasabi is a natural appetite suppressant and it’s also an anti-inflammatory food.

• Green Tea. The research keeps pouring in about the health benefits of drinking green tea. According to a report published in Appetite, the caffeine and catechins in green tea help suppress the appetite making you feel fuller, longer.

• Cinnamon. Researchers have discovered that cinnamon may help lower blood sugar and fight diabetes by imitating the effects of insulin and increasing blood glucose transport into cells, says Healthline. This helps control your appetite.

• Greek yogurt. A mere 7-ounce container of Greek yogurt contains 20 grams of protein, making it a protein powerhouse, says Shape. Research says its better than skim or whole milk in suppressing the appetite. Greek yogurt also helps maintain a healthy gut, builds strong bones, and boosts the immune system.

• Salmon. Another excellent source of appetite suppressing protein, a 3-ounce portion of salmon contains 17 grams of protein and high levels of omega-3 fatty acids to boost overall health. High-protein diets help signal to the body that you are full, says research.