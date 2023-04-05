Foods That Trigger Anxiety

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, an estimated 30% of Americans experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives. Anxiety, which is characterized by feelings of tension, worried thoughts, difficulty feeling settled, or having recurring concerns, can also result in physical signs of dizziness, rapid heartbeat, sweating, trembling or increased blood pressure.

According to Parade, food can play a role in triggering anxiety. Surprisingly, one of the worst offenders is tacos, particularly those you find in fast food chains

“Whatever you do, steer clear of tacos, pretzels and frozen meals if you feel anxious,” says Susan Albers, a psychologist with Behavioral Health at Cleveland Clinic. “There are all extraordinarily high in sodium. Excess salt intake can increase your blood pressure, thus boosting anxiety.”

Soda is another big culprit, along with energy drinks, fruit juices, alcohol, and processed foods. Foods that contain refined sugars send your blood sugar levels soaring before they crash. Drops in sugar can contribute to anxiety. Experts say that an overload of carbohydrates, such as highly refined and processed foods like white bread and white rice can affect your mood.

Albers advises eating mandarin oranges to offset anxiety. Kellyann Petrucci, a board-certified naturopathic physician, recommends consuming salmon and other omega-3 fatty fish like tuna, sardines, and mackerel for reducing stress and anxiety,

“Salmon is a naturally fatty stress relief food containing omega-3 fatty acids that help curb stress hormone levels and support cognitive function,” she says. Petrucci also suggests bone broth for reducing anxiety.

“The glycine in bone broth can lower anxiety by countering the effects of norepinephrine,” she says. Norepinephrine is a hormone and a neurotransmitter released by the adrenal glands to trigger the “fight-or-flight” response. Bone broth also contains magnesium which has a powerful calming effect.

Drinking green tea, loaded with antioxidants, helps restore the oxidative damage caused by stress. “It’s also a good source of the amino acid theanine, which has been shown to promote relaxation, reduce anxiety and improve sleep,” says Petrucci. Theanine can be found in black, oolong and matcha tea. But bear in mind that many teas contain caffeine, which can initially pick you up emotionally but then let you down.

Petrucci also recommends eating plenty of vegetables that are high in folate, “a nutrient that contributes to a happy, healthy brain,” she says. These include broccoli, Brussels sprouts, turnip greens, spinach, lettuce, and asparagus.