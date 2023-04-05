How Anxiety, Depression Increase Heart Disease Risk

Chronic depression, loneliness and grief are literally breaking our hearts. That’s the message from Phil McGraw and Dr. John Whyte. In a column for USA Today, McGraw, a well-known health professional and television personality, and Whyte, chief medical officer of WebMD, discuss new research that reveals how poor mental and emotional health puts Americans at greater risk for heart disease, the leading cause of death globally.

The two health experts teamed up to report that managing our mental and emotional health is just as important as managing our cholesterol and blood pressure. Depression results in lower levels of serotonin and dopamine, the body’s happy hormones that regulate many body functions including sleep, mood, and motivation. The hormones also play a vital role in heart health.

Researchers have found that when a person with a low serotonin level experiences emotional distress, the body produces more inflammatory compounds, like interleukin-1, that can lead to plaque buildup in the arteries, the formation of blockages and other dangerous cardiac conditions, say the experts.

The American Heart Association found that people with clinical depression have a greater than 30% chance of developing atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat, and a review of more than 22 studies further revealed that people with depression were at increased risk of heart disease.

Chronic stress can lead to Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also called “broken heart syndrome.” “Arteries tighten and blood pressure soars,” the late Dr. Stephen Sinatra, a leading integrative cardiologist, previously told Newsmax. “I always suspected that there was a hidden risk factor for heart attacks. It’s called ‘broken heart syndrome’ and it is a very real heart risk factor.” He authored a book called Heartbreak and Heart Disease: A Mind/Body Prescription for Healing the Heart, which advises people to focus on positive emotions and ways to reduce stress through yoga, meditation, or prayer.

“Chronic stress also increases our risk of illness,” write McGraw and Whyte. “Stress causes our blood pressure and adrenaline levels to rise. That’s a good thing when we need to jump out of the way of an oncoming bus or brace for a fall. But constantly elevated blood pressure makes our arteries less elastic.”

The reduction in blood and oxygen flow can result in heart failure. The doctors say that blood pressure medication can help but reducing our stress levels by relaxing both mentally and physically for five to 10 minutes several times daily is also effective.

“Actions as simple as deep breathing or imagining pleasant scenery can have a significant impact,” they write. “Left unmanaged, even a single acute stressful event can increase the risk of heart disease. For many people, stress levels went off the charts during the pandemic and could have lingering effects on physical health.”

McGraw and Whyte emphasize the importance of talking about mental health and emotional well-being, according to USA Today, and underline their importance on physical health.