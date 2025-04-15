11 Natural Remedies to Ease Anxiety

The 2024 results of the American Psychiatric Association’s (APA) annual mental health poll show that U.S. adults are feeling increasingly anxious. In 2024, 43% of adults say they feel more anxious than they did the previous year, up from 37% in 2023 and 32% in 2022

“Living in a world of constant news of global and local turmoil, some anxiety is natural and expected,” said Dr. Petros Levounis, APA president. “But what stands out here is that Americans are reporting more anxious feelings than in past years. This increase may be due to the unprecedented exposure that we have to everything that happens in the world around us, or to an increased awareness and reporting of anxiety.”

According to Health, traditional treatments for anxiety include talk therapy, medication or a combination of these two treatments.

While traditional treatments for anxiety are effective, natural remedies can complement these methods and provide additional relief. It is essential to consult with a healthcare professional before starting any new treatment. By incorporating these natural approaches, individuals can take proactive steps towards managing anxiety and improving their overall well-being.

Here are some examples:

• Exercise regularly. Regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to reduce anxiety. Exercise releases endorphins, which are natural mood lifters. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), even a brisk walk can help reduce anxiety. Exercise also improves sleep, which can be disrupted by anxiety.

• Meditation and mindfulness practice. Mindfulness and meditation practices have been shown to reduce symptoms of anxiety. By focusing on the present moment and practicing deep breathing, people can calm their minds and reduce stress. A study published in the Journal of Clinical Psychology found that mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR) can significantly decrease anxiety levels.

• Herbal supplements. Certain herbal supplements, such as chamomile, lavender, and valerian root, have been traditionally used to ease anxiety. A review published in the journal Phytomedicine found that chamomile extract can significantly reduce generalized anxiety disorder (GAD) symptoms. Note that chamomile may interact with blood-thinning medications such as warfarin or drugs used to prevent organ rejection like cyclosporine. Check with your doctor before taking chamomile capsules, extract or tea.

• Acupuncture. A review of 20 studies found that acupuncture can successfully reduce GAD symptoms, especially in the first six weeks of treatment, says Health. It actually works faster than other treatments in this same time frame. While research considers acupuncture to be safe, look for an experienced practitioner.

• Aromatherapy. Aromatherapy involves using essential oils to promote relaxation and well-being. Lavender oil, in particular, has been shown to have calming effects. A study published in the journal Evidence-Based Complementary and Alternative Medicine found that inhaling lavender essential oil can reduce anxiety levels in patients undergoing dental procedures.

• Omega-3 fatty acids. Fatty acids found in seafood, shellfish, and fish oil supplements may significantly reduce and prevent anxiety symptoms. The International Journal of Molecular Sciences published a study suggesting that omega-3 supplementation can reduce anxiety.

• Vitamin B. Research reveals that it’s common for people who have anxiety symptoms to have low levels of vitamin B12. Vitamin B6 can also help soothe anxiety as well. While B vitamins are generally considered safe to take, always check with your healthcare professional.

• Magnesium. This mineral found in whole grains, leafy greens, and milk plays a role in brain function and reducing mild anxiety symptoms. Experts say more research is needed, however, to identify what type of magnesium supplement can help.

• Limit caffeine and alcohol. Caffeine and alcohol can exacerbate anxiety symptoms. Reducing or eliminating these substances from your diet can help manage anxiety. The American Journal of Psychiatry reported that excessive caffeine intake is associated with increased anxiety and panic disorders.

• Get adequate sleep. Poor sleep can worsen anxiety symptoms. Establishing a regular sleep routine and creating a restful environment can improve sleep quality. The Sleep Research Society found that people with insomnia are at a higher risk of developing anxiety disorders.

• Social support. Having a strong support system can play a crucial role in managing anxiety. Talking to friends and family members or joining support groups can provide comfort and reduce feelings of isolation, says the American Psychological Association.