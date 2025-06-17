Acts of Kindness Ease Depression and Anxiety

Nearly one in five American adults suffer from anxiety or depression, the two most common mental health problems. Therapy and medications are the most effective tools to deal with these conditions, however a breakthrough study found that performing acts of kindness can also boost mental well-being. This simple lifestyle change proved to be more beneficial to the patients in the study than cognitive therapy.

According to TODAY, study author David Cregg, a clinical psychologist, explains that kindness boosts social connections that in turn may reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

“There just seems to be something about having social connection that brings meaning and purpose into our lives,” says Cregg. “Without it, everything else just kind of feels empty.”

The study participants saw an improvement after performing only three acts of kindness daily for two days a week for five weeks. Some practical examples of acts of kindness that anyone can incorporate into their daily lives include opening the door for someone, volunteering at a shelter, paying a compliment, baking for neighbors, or simply listening to a friend.

Each of these acts of kindness may seem small, but their impact can be profound. By fostering connections and supporting others, these gestures bring meaning and purpose, helping to combat feelings of anxiety and depression.

Start with a simple act of kindness today — it could make all the difference in your mood and well-being.