WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anxiety | depression | kindness | acts | compliments | help | volunteer

Acts of Kindness Ease Depression and Anxiety

illustration of stick fingers giving a red heart to other stick fingers
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Tuesday, 17 June 2025 04:48 PM EDT

Nearly one in five American adults suffer from anxiety or depression, the two most common mental health problems. Therapy and medications are the most effective tools to deal with these conditions, however a breakthrough study found that performing acts of kindness can also boost mental well-being. This simple lifestyle change proved to be more beneficial to the patients in the study than cognitive therapy.

According to TODAY, study author David Cregg, a clinical psychologist, explains that kindness boosts social connections that in turn may reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression.

“There just seems to be something about having social connection that brings meaning and purpose into our lives,” says Cregg. “Without it, everything else just kind of feels empty.”

The study participants saw an improvement after performing only three acts of kindness daily for two days a week for five weeks. Some practical examples of acts of kindness that anyone can incorporate into their daily lives include opening the door for someone, volunteering at a shelter, paying a compliment, baking for neighbors, or simply listening to a friend.

Each of these acts of kindness may seem small, but their impact can be profound. By fostering connections and supporting others, these gestures bring meaning and purpose, helping to combat feelings of anxiety and depression.

Start with a simple act of kindness today — it could make all the difference in your mood and well-being.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Nearly one in five American adults suffer from anxiety or depression, the two most common mental health problems. Therapy and medications are the most effective tools to deal with these conditions, however a breakthrough study found that performing acts of kindness can also...
anxiety, depression, kindness, acts, compliments, help, volunteer, listen
233
2025-48-17
Tuesday, 17 June 2025 04:48 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved