Ease Anxiety With These 10 Foods

Everyone feels anxious now and then. While the feeling can pass, sometimes anxiety is persistent and interferes with daily life. Anxiety disorders are among the most prevalent mental illnesses in the United States, affecting 40 million adults over the age of 18, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. Anxiety disorders include phobias, generalized anxiety and social anxiety. All anxiety disorders result in a persistent, excessive fear or worry in situations that are not threatening. The constant feelings of tension, worry, and nervousness can interfere with everyday life.

While medication is typically the first line of treatment for anxiety disorders, what you eat and drink can help reduce stress and anxiety, say experts.

There are several natural strategies you can try to relieve anxiety, says Healthline. Exercise and breathing techniques often help, as well as choosing foods and beverages that are naturally calming. However, if you continue to struggle with stress and anxiety, see a healthcare provider or mental health professional who can offer you guidance and treatment options.

Foods and beverages that have been shown to ease anxiety:

• Salmon. This fatty fish is rich in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D, which help regulate the calming neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin. Experts say that the fatty acids contained in salmon ─ EPA and DHA ─ are associated with lower rates of anxiety. They work by reducing inflammation and preventing brain cell dysfunction common in people with anxiety. Vitamin D has also been shown to be effective in reducing anxiety and depressive symptoms.

• Dark chocolate. This favorite snack contains flavanols, such as epicatechin and catechin. These plant compounds operate as antioxidants, says Healthline, and may benefit brain function and have neuroprotective effects. Flavanols are said to increase blood flow to the brain and improve cell-signaling pathways. One study involving 13,626 participants found that people who consumed dark chocolate had much lower depressive symptoms compared to those who rarely ate dark chocolate. Because it is high in calories, dark chocolate is best consumed in moderation. Limit your indulgence to a 1.0 to 1.5-ounce serving at a time.

• Yogurt. The probiotics found in some types of yogurt may improve your well-being, including your mental health, according to several studies. In one study, individuals suffering from anxiety were better able to cope with stress when they consumed probiotic-rich yogurt. Yogurt also contains calcium which helps people feel less anxious and more resilient, says Health.

• Chamomile. This herb that can be steeped into a calming tea has both antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which may help lower inflammation associated with anxiety, says Healthline. Several studies have found that people who drank chamomile extract as a tea regularly had significant reduction in anxiety symptoms.

• Turmeric. Turmeric’s health benefits come mostly from curcumin, a chemical found in its root stalk, according to WebMD. Studies of curcumin have found that it has beneficial effects on serotonin and dopamine, brain chemicals that control mood and behavior. Curcumin may also change parts of the brain that respond to stress and protect against damage to brain cells. Adding turmeric to rice, stir-fries and soups is an excellent way to help reduce anxiety using this powerful herb.

• Green tea. This popular beverage contains L-theanine, an amino acid that is believed to have positive effects on brain health. Green tea also contains epigallocatechin or EGCG, an antioxidant that promotes brain health. The combination of L-theanine and ECGG work synergistically to promote calmness and alleviate anxiety, according to studies.

• Avocado. According to Health, consuming avocado regularly might help calm anxiety because of its vitamin B content. Foods rich in this vitamin have been linked to reduced feelings of anxiety.

• Blueberries. This superfood is rich in nutrients and antioxidants that are responsible for preventing or delaying cell damage. Researchers have found that antioxidants and anxiety are connected, and studies have shown that increasing dietary antioxidants resulted in lower anxiety scores.

• Leafy green vegetables. One study of college students discovered that those who ate more fruits and veggies were calmer, happier and more energetic. Cucumbers and other leafy green veggies were included in the study.

• Eggs. Egg yolks are rich in vitamin D which can affect the functioning of the central nervous system. Most studies have indicated reduced symptoms of depression, anxiety, and mood with increased vitamin D levels.