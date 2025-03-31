WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: antibiotic | gepotidacin | blujepa | urinary tract infection | uti | fda | new

What to Know About the New Antibiotic for UTIs

urinary tract infection written on clipboard with different pills around it
(Dreamstime)

By    |   Monday, 31 March 2025 04:19 PM EDT

A groundbreaking new antibiotic has shown remarkable efficacy in treating urinary tract infections (UTIs). This innovative treatment not only promises to alleviate symptoms more rapidly than traditional medications but also combats antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria with unprecedented success.

The Food and Drug Administration recently approved the pill, gepotidacin, which will be sold under the brand name Blujepa, and is expected to be available later this year. According to CNN, Blujepa is approved to treat females over the age of 12 with uncomplicated urinary tract infections. About half of all females will have a UTI at some point during their lives, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Healthcare providers treat 8 million to 10 million people each year for UTIs.

Lately, there has been an increase in recurrent UTIs as the bacteria that cause the condition have become more resistant to current antibiotics used to treat them. Blujepa is the first novel type of antibiotic approved for the treatment of UTI’s in nearly 30 years.

More than 2.8 million antimicrobial-resistant infections occur in the U.S. each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Developing new antibiotics that attack bacteria in different ways reduces the risk of drug resistance, helping to keep treatment options open, Dr. Candace Granberg, a pediatric urologist and surgeon-in-chief at Mayo Clinic Children’s in Rochester, Minnesota, told NBC News.

UTI symptoms include a burning feeling when urinating, blood in the urine, a strong urge to urinate and urinating more often. Untreated, they can lead to complications including bladder infections and kidney damage.

“We absolutely need new antibiotics for uncomplicated UTIs,” Granberg said. Blujepa is part of a new class of antibiotics called triazaacenaphthylenes, which work by targeting two key enzymes that E. coli need to copy itself and survive. This makes it harder for the bacteria to become resistant to the drug.

“In simple terms, this new antibiotic works its magic by using a novel binding method to block a bacteria’s ability to replicate,” Granberg said. In clinical trials, the twice daily pill performed as well if not better than nitrofurantoin, the antibiotic most commonly used to treat UTIs.

Lynn C. Allison

Lynn C. Allison, a Newsmax health reporter, is an award-winning medical journalist and author of more than 30 self-help books.

© 2025 NewsmaxHealth. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
A groundbreaking new antibiotic has shown remarkable efficacy in treating urinary tract infections (UTIs). This innovative treatment not only promises to alleviate symptoms more rapidly than traditional medications but also combats antibiotic-resistant strains of bacteria...
antibiotic, gepotidacin, blujepa, urinary tract infection, uti, fda, new, antibiotic resistance
357
2025-19-31
Monday, 31 March 2025 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved