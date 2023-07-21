×
FDA Approves Emergent BioSolutions' Anthrax Vaccine

vial labeled 'anthrax' and syringe
(Dreamstime)

Friday, 21 July 2023 07:10 AM EDT

Emergent BioSolutions said on Thursday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved its anthrax vaccine for use in adults aged 18 through 65.

The vaccine, Cyfendus, has been approved for use following suspected or confirmed exposure to a type of bacteria and has to be administered together with antibacterial drugs.

Anthrax is a potentially deadly infectious disease caused by exposure to the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. The bacteria most commonly affect hoofed animals such as goats, but people who come in contact with the spores can also become infected.

Emergent has been delivering Cyfendus to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services since 2019, under pre-emergency use authorization status, and will continue to work with the U.S. government to transition to post-approval procurement, the company said. 

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


