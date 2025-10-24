Dr. Crandall: What to Learn From Kim Kardashian's Aneurysm

When Kim Kardashian revealed she has a “little aneurysm,” the news immediately drew attention to a condition that, while rare, can be serious and even deadly. The reality star attributed her diagnosis to stress, prompting many to wonder: how common are brain aneurysms, and who’s at risk?

To help separate fact from fear, Dr. Chauncey Crandall, world-renowned cardiologist and director of preventive medicine at the Palm Beach Cardiovascular Clinic in Florida, joined Newsmax’s “Newsline” to explain what everyone should know.

Editor’s Note: Doctor: All Multivitamins Are Not the Same

Aneurysms Are Rare — But Can Be Dangerous

“The good news is aneurysms are rare,” said Crandall. “About 3 to 6 percent of the population have aneurysms. We usually pick these up quickly with a scan of the brain for some other reason — it’s an incidental finding.”

According to the American Heart Association, an aneurysm occurs when part of an artery wall weakens and balloons out. Aortic aneurysms occur in the main artery that carries blood from the heart to the body, and cerebral (the type Kardashian was diagnosed with) occurs in an artery in the brain.

Special: New Aging Research Reveals Key to Long, Healthy Life

Crandall warned that while most aneurysms don’t rupture, those that do can be deadly. “Often, these do not have any presentation,” he said. “You’re not aware of them until they rupture — and when they rupture, that’s bad news because most people don’t survive a rupture of a brain aneurysm,” explained Crandall, editor of the popular newsletter Dr. Crandall's Heart Health Report.

Who Is at Risk?

Certain risk factors make aneurysms more likely. “If you have high blood pressure, diabetes, are under a lot of stress — like she was — or if you abuse drugs like cocaine or cigarettes, you can be at risk for an aneurysm,” Crandall said.

Editor’s Note: These 4 Things Happen Right Before a Heart Attack

Brain aneurysms can develop over many years and may never cause any symptoms. If the aneurysm expands quickly or ruptures, headache, dizziness, vision changes and confusion may occur.

Should You Get Screened?

While most people don’t need routine screening, Crandall advised that some individuals should talk to their doctors. “If you have a family history of aneurysms, uncontrolled hypertension, or a history of smoking or drug abuse, you probably should get screened,” he said.

Special: These 3 Things Will Push You Into a Nursing Home

The screening process is relatively simple. “A CT scan of the head or an MRI study of the brain can detect an aneurysm,” Crandall explained. “The good news is, if you’re diagnosed with one, we can follow it and intervene if we need to — and they can be treated.”

For most people, brain aneurysms are uncommon and often discovered by chance. But managing risk factors like stress, blood pressure, and smoking can significantly lower the odds. “Most aneurysms don’t rupture,” Crandall reassured. “If you’re diagnosed, don’t panic. There are effective ways to monitor and treat them.”