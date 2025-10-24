What You Should Know About Brain Aneurysms

Reality TV star, actress and mom Kim Kardashian, 45, disclosed in the season premiere of “The Kardashians” that a small aneurysm was detected in her brain.

An aneurysm occurs when a blood vessel wall weakens and stretches, creating a balloon or bubble. While aneurysms can appear anywhere, those in the brain, known as cerebral aneurysms, are likely more common than people realize, with estimates suggesting that 3% to 5% of Americans may have one, according to the American Heart Association (AHA).

The vast majority are asymptomatic, meaning they cause no problems, and are often found during medical imaging tests like MRIs or CT scans for unrelated issues.

“A lot of the natural history studies may not actually know the full incidence rate of how many aneurysms there are because we don’t just screen everyone,” Dr. Nina Moore, a neurosurgeon at the Cleveland Clinic, told NBC News.

Factors that can weaken arteries and lead to a brain aneurysm include high blood pressure, cigarette smoking and connective tissue disorders such as Marfan syndrome, according to a Brigham and Women’s Hospital primer. Family history may also play a role.

Individuals can reduce their risk by managing their blood pressure, stopping smoking, controlling diabetes and losing weight.

Brain aneurysms are more often seen in women, particularly after menopause, and among Black and Latino adults. They typically occur in people between 30 and 60 years of age. They’re quite small, less than an inch in size, notes AHA.

Details about Kardashian’s aneurysm are scant.

In the season premiere, she says, “There’s, like, a little aneurysm,” over a scene of her going into an imaging scan. No other details have been disclosed.

Symptoms of a large, unruptured aneurysm may include a drooping eyelid, vision changes, weakness or numbness.

The danger arises if an aneurysm ruptures, which can cause a stroke, brain damage, coma or death. A ruptured brain aneurysm often causes what's described as "the worst headache" of a person’s life or a “thunderclap headache.” Its location in the brain — a confined, fixed space — makes a rupture particularly dangerous, Moore explained.

When a small, low-risk aneurysm is found, doctors usually choose to monitor it with regular scans to check for changes in shape or growth.

For high-risk or ruptured aneurysms, various treatment options may be considered, according to Brigham and Women’s, including surgically clamping the bubble to restore the vessel wall; coiling, which involves filling the aneurysm with wire to block blood flow; mesh stents; and medications. Large, complex cerebral aneurysms may require a blood vessel bypass procedure in the brain.

With timely treatment and follow-up, many people recover from a brain aneurysm.