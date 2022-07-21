×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: anesthesia | anesthesiologist | hospital | surgery | patient | risks

Patient Risks Rise When Anesthesiologists Oversee Multiple Surgeries

male anesthesiologist administers sedative with face mask to patient in operating room
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 21 July 2022 09:22 AM EDT

Harried, overworked anesthesiologists could be raising hospital patients' risk of death and complications, a new study reports.

It's not uncommon to have one anesthesiologist directing the anesthesia care for multiple surgeries at the same time, overseeing the work of lower-ranking anesthesia clinicians assigned to each operation.

But the risk to patients rises with the number of surgeries an anesthesiologist is overseeing at the same time, according to data from more than 570,000 surgical cases at 23 U.S. hospitals between 2010 and 2017.

For the study, the researchers compared instances where an anesthesiologist was directing one, two, three or four cases at the same time.

Overall, about 5.2% of cases resulted in some sort of post-surgical complication that could include death, bleeding, infection or organ injury, the study authors said.

But instances where an anesthesiologist was directing three to four surgeries had a complication rate of 5.75%, about 14% higher than the complication rate of 5.06% for one to two overlapping surgeries.

Millions of patients each year receive care from an anesthesiologist who's juggling more than two overlapping surgeries, said researcher Dr. Sachin Kheterpal. He is an associate dean for Research Information Technology and a professor of anesthesiology at the University of Michigan School of Medicine, in Ann Arbor.

"Anesthesiologists have been saying for a long time that covering four rooms is possible but should be reserved for situations where we think it's safe," Kheterpal said in a university news release.

"We now have evidence to support that idea that increasing overlapping responsibilities may have some potential downsides that balance the advantages of potential cost savings and access to care," he added.

"If you are having high-risk surgery or you are a medically complex patient, it may be prudent to ask your anesthesia care team about their typical anesthesia care processes," Kheterpal suggested.

The new study was published July 20 in the journal JAMA Surgery.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
Harried, overworked anesthesiologists could be raising hospital patients' risk of death and complications, a new study reports. It's not uncommon to have one anesthesiologist directing the anesthesia care for multiple surgeries at the same time, overseeing the work of...
anesthesia, anesthesiologist, hospital, surgery, patient, risks
314
2022-22-21
Thursday, 21 July 2022 09:22 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved