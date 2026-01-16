The State of Health in the US

The 2025 annual report of America’s Health Rankings, the longest-running state-by-state analysis of the nation’s health, has just been released. It provides actionable, data-driven insights that help inform public policy, research, and news reporting.

The report analyzes 99 measures of health and well-being drawn from 31 data sources and offers a long-term look at health trends at both the national and state level, based on 36 years of assessment.

According to Axios, the dataset helps track progress, identify emerging needs, and spotlight trends shaping health conditions across states and the nation.

Some highlights from this year’s report include:

• Mental health. The number of mental health providers continued to grow between September 2024 and September 2025, including psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers, and mental health counselors. The percentage of adults with behavioral health disorders, including depression, stabilized. While overall depression rates held steady at 22% of adults between 2023 and 2024, women were still 1.7 times more likely to be affected than men.

• Clinical care and health behaviors improved. Cancer screening rates, especially for colorectal and breast cancer, increased 15% between 2022 and 2024, with improvements seen in 47 states and Washington, D.C. More adults also reported being physically active, a key factor linked to better long-term health.

• Chronic conditions and obesity. The percentage of adults living with three or more chronic conditions rose 6% between 2023 and 2024. During the same period, obesity rates remained unchanged.

• Cigarette smoking. Cigarette smoking declined 4% between 2023 and 2024. At the same time, e-cigarette use increased 4%.

• Volunteering. Volunteerism increased 22 percent between 2021 and 2022. However, homelessness rose 16%, and the share of people who avoided medical care due to cost increased 8%.

• Healthiest states. New Hampshire ranked as the healthiest state in the nation, followed by Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and Utah. Louisiana ranked as the least healthy, followed by Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, and West Virginia.