Amazon Pharmacy Selling Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill

Amazon Pharmacy said on Friday it now offers Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill through insurance plans as well as through a cash-pay option.
Eligible customers with commercial insurance may pay $25 for a one-month supply, while customers without insurance can access the Wegovy pill through a cash-pay option starting at $149 per month, Amazon Pharmacy said.
In the next few weeks, the Wegovy pill will also be available through Amazon Pharmacy kiosks, the company said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Novo's weight-loss pill in December, which is 25 milligrams of semaglutide, the same active ingredient in injectable Wegovy and Ozempic.
© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.