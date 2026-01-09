WATCH TV LIVE

Amazon Pharmacy Selling Wegovy Weight-Loss Pill

Friday, 09 January 2026 12:00 PM EST

Amazon Pharmacy said on Friday it now offers Novo Nordisk's Wegovy pill through insurance plans ‍as well as ‍through a cash-pay option.

Eligible customers with ⁠commercial insurance may pay $25 for a one-month supply, while ​customers without insurance can access the Wegovy pill through a ‍cash-pay option starting at $149 per month, ⁠Amazon Pharmacy said.

In the next few weeks, the Wegovy pill will also ⁠be available through ​Amazon Pharmacy ⁠kiosks, the company said.

The ‍U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved ‌Novo's weight-loss pill in December, which is 25 milligrams ⁠of semaglutide, ​the same ‍active ingredient in injectable Wegovy and Ozempic. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


