Stem Cell Treatment Improves Alzheimer's Symptoms

A new study found that a novel treatment using stem cells improves symptoms in Alzheimer’s patients.

Unlike traditional treatments that target amyloid plaques, laromestrocel (Lomecel-B) harnesses mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) donated from fresh bone marrow to reduce inflammation and promote brain repair.

The study, published in Nature Medicine, found that the treatment was effective in slowing cognitive decline and reducing brain volume loss in patients with mild to severe Alzheimer’s.

The 36 study participants in the trial who received stem cell infusions demonstrated cognitive improvements, brain structure preservation, and a better quality of life, compared to the 12 patients who received placebo infusions.

The patients receiving laromestrocel experienced a 20-30% reduction in left and right brain ventricular enlargement — an encouraging sign of the drug’s disease-modifying potential, according to the researchers. In addition, the infusions were well tolerated by the study participants.

“This Nature Medicine publication reinforces laromestrocel’s safety and efficacy as a potential treatment for mild Alzheimer’s disease and paves the way for more advances in utilizing cell therapy,” Dr. Joshua Hare, the founder and chief science officer of Longeveron, the maker of laromestrocel, said in a statement.

It’s the first cell therapy to receive Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for Alzheimer’s, along with Fast Track status for expedited review.