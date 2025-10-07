Scientists Reverse Alzheimer's Disease in Mice

In a groundbreaking study, scientists have successfully reversed Alzheimer’s disease in mice by restoring the healthy function of the brain’s natural defense system — the blood-brain barrier (BBB). Often called the brain’s “gatekeeper,” the BBB regulates what enters and exits the brain.

But in Alzheimer’s, this vital barrier becomes compromised, allowing toxic substances to build up and damage brain cells.

Researchers discovered that by injecting nanoparticles into the brain, they could repair the BBB, enabling it to once again clear away harmful amyloid plaque — a hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease.

The new therapy helps the brain rebalance itself, making other treatments more effective, according to Newsweek. Giuseppe Battaglia, one of the researchers from the Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies, said restoring the brain’s defenses could lead to “fewer day-to-day declines, longer periods of independence and better responses to existing medications for families, which could translate into more meaningful time together and a reduced caregiving burden.”

The research team focused on a specific biological mechanism that allows waste proteins produced in the brain to pass through the BBB and be eliminated into the bloodstream. In Alzheimer’s, the main waste protein is called amyloid-beta, or Aβ.

To test their approach, scientists genetically engineered mice to produce large amounts of Aβ. After injecting the mice with supramolecular drugs, they observed a 50–60% reduction in the amount of waste proteins in the brain — within just one hour.

Once the brain’s vascular system was restored, it could efficiently clear away toxic proteins and other harmful substances. The findings offer new hope to the 55 million people worldwide living with Alzheimer’s disease or other forms of dementia. The next step, researchers say, is to determine whether these results can be replicated in humans.

Battaglia added, “If we can safely trigger the same recovery of barrier function in people, we expect improved brain housekeeping: steadier nutrient delivery, reduced inflammation and more effective clearance of toxic proteins. That combination could slow disease progression and boost the impact of other treatments.”