Get a Free Memory Screening This November

Early detection of memory issues is important.

It can help rule in or out a variety of health issues, including vitamin deficiency, thyroid condition, sleep apnea, urinary tract infection and, of course, Alzheimer's disease and related dementias.

The Alzheimer's Foundation of America suggests getting screened through its free service during Alzheimer's Awareness Month in November. The test is offered weekdays in a secure virtual format, and has no minimum age or insurance requirements.

"Just as we routinely get our blood pressure and cholesterol evaluated and undergo other health screenings, we need to regularly check our brain health too," said Charles Fuschillo, Jr., president and CEO of the foundation. "Alzheimer's Awareness Month [November] is a great time to be proactive about your brain health by getting a memory screening, regardless of whether you're experiencing memory issues."

The foundation's virtual memory screening consists of a series of questions to test memory, language, thinking skills and other mental functions. Once the 10- to 15-minute screening is complete, a screener will review results with you. Results are confidential.

If a person is experiencing memory problems due to Alzheimer's disease, early detection can mean starting medications and other therapeutic interventions sooner.

It may also make it more possible for people to participate in a clinical trial and to be active in helping to develop their own care plan.

Appointments for free online screenings can be made by calling the foundation at 866-232-8484 or on its website.