WATCH TV LIVE

NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: alzheimers disease | leqembi | lecanemab | subcutaneous | fda

FDA Approves Subcutaneous Leqembi for Alzheimer's

subcutaneous injection
(Adobe Stock)

Wednesday, 03 September 2025 07:00 AM EDT

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Leqembi Iqlik, a subcutaneous version of lecanemab, for weekly maintenance after the 18-month intravenous (IV) phase.

Leqembi Iqlik is a subcutaneous autoinjector that delivers treatment in about 15 seconds for U.S. patients with Alzheimer disease at the mild cognitive impairment or mild dementia stage. After completing 18 months of IV dosing, patients may either continue monthly IV infusions or switch to the new weekly 360-mg subcutaneous injection. This advancement is meant to allow faster, simpler dosing and supports future combination therapy approaches.

"This shift to subcutaneous maintenance dosing is a crucial step toward making Leqembi more accessible for patients, similar to how diabetes and GLP-1 medications are delivered, and represents the first step towards the day when patients can bypass infusions altogether," Howard Fillit, M.D., cofounder and chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation, said in a statement.

He added: "This milestone lessens the burden on patients and caregivers by reducing the logistical challenges of receiving Alzheimer's treatment, while also bringing us closer to the day when patients can more easily receive a combination of drugs, potentially administered from home."

FDA approval was supported by phase 3 Clarity AD extension trial data, showing that switching to the weekly Leqembi Iqlik autoinjector after 18 months of IV dosing maintains clinical and biomarker benefits comparable to ongoing IV treatment in early Alzheimer disease.

Subcutaneous Leqembi showed a safety profile similar to IV dosing, but with a major advantage: Systemic reactions occurred in less than 1 percent of patients versus about 26 percent with IV infusions. Amyloid-related imaging abnormality rates with the weekly 360-mg subcutaneous dose were comparable to those seen with continued IV dosing after 18 months and were similar to background rates seen in untreated patients.

Approval of Leqembi Iqlik was granted to Eisai and Biogen.

© HealthDay


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Health-News
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Leqembi Iqlik, a subcutaneous version of lecanemab, for weekly maintenance after the 18-month intravenous (IV) phase.Leqembi Iqlik is a subcutaneous autoinjector that delivers treatment in about 15 seconds for U.S. patients...
alzheimers disease, leqembi, lecanemab, subcutaneous, fda
306
2025-00-03
Wednesday, 03 September 2025 07:00 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
Free Newsmax E-Alerts
Email:
Country:
Zip Code:
Privacy: We never share your email.
 
Find Your Condition
More Conditions
Take A Look At This
Get Newsmax Text Alerts
TOP

The information presented on this website is not intended as specific medical advice and is not a substitute for professional medical treatment or diagnosis. Read Newsmax Terms and Conditions of Service.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved