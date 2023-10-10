Flu Shot Linked to 40 Percent Lower Alzheimer's Risk

We are reminded during this fall season that it’s time to get our flu, RSV and COVID-19 shots. While immunization against infection may be the primary goal of these vaccinations, recent research finds one more reason to stay on top of these jabs. They might decrease the risk of age-related cognitive decline, particularly Alzheimer’s disease.

“Vaccination is the right thing to do to protect yourself against the flu and other infections,” said Dr. Paul E. Schulz, a professor of neurology and director of the Neurocognitive Disorders Center at the McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. “Now there is a potential fringe benefit of vaccination, which is reducing the risk of Alzheimer’s.”

Schulz was the senior author of a recent study that found a statistically significant difference in the incidence of Alzheimer’s after following two groups — one vaccinated against the flu, the other unvaccinated — for up to eight years, according to the October edition of AARP Bulletin.

According to UTHealth Houston News, the large, nationwide sample of U.S. adults aged 65 years and older included 935,887 flu-vaccinated patients and 935,887 non-vaccinated patients. During four-year follow-up appointments about 5.1% of flu-vaccinated patients were found to have developed Alzheimer’s disease. Meanwhile, 8.5% of the non-vaccinated group developed Alzheimer’s. Schulz and his colleagues found that patients who received at least one flu vaccine during the follow-up period of four years were 40% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease. Additional analysis found that those who received an annual shot had the lowest rate of the disease.

These results underscore the strong protective nature of the flu vaccine against Alzheimer’s disease, but the mechanism behind why it works is unclear.

“Since there is evidence that several vaccines may protect against Alzheimer’s disease, we are thinking that it isn’t a specific effect of the flu vaccine,” said Schulz. “Instead, we believe that the immune system is complex, and some alterations, such as pneumonia, may activate it in a way that makes Alzheimer’s disease worse. But other things that activate the immune system may do so in a different way — one that protects from Alzheimer’s disease. Clearly, we have more to learn about how the immune system worsens or improve outcomes in this disease.”

Alzheimer’s disease affects more than six million people in the U.S., with the numbers rising as our population ages. Past studies have found a decreased risk of dementia associated with prior exposure to various adult vaccinations, including those for tetanus, polio, and herpes, in addition to the flu vaccine and others. Other research found that infections, including the flu, pneumonia, urinary tract infections, gum disease and COVID-19 are associated with the worsening of memory and thinking problems. A study at Duke University’s Social Science Research Institute found that getting a vaccination against pneumonia between the ages of 65 and 75 decreased the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease by 40%.

Similar results have been found in recent studies of people who received tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, hepatitis, or shingles vaccinations.

Doris Saintil Phildor, the New York health systems director at the Alzheimer's Association, says: “These findings are important because anything we can do to decrease the number of people with Alzheimer’s has vast benefits. Preventing or delaying the progression of Alzheimer’s lowers the burden on family caregivers, and on our states’ health systems.”